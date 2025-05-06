The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Elisabeth Moss on Nick

As we reflect on the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7, it feels easy to feel a handful of different emotions. After all, how can you not? There may be an element of hope that June and Moira’s plan regarding the wedding could be successful. However, at the same time, you also can still be heartbroken and furious at Nick.

After all, consider what happened after he told Commander Wharton about the Jezebel’s plan! The majority of those women were brutally killed in episode 7 and for now, the only survivor is Janine … who is being held as a handmaid by Commander Bell. It is possible that June and Moira will be able to save her, but that is certainly far from assured.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Elisabeth Moss herself gets more into how June is feeling after the betrayal, and why she makes the decision to no longer trust him:

“Nick is not the person June fell in love with, and as much as she can mourn the loss of the person she fell in love with, it won’t trump the loss of the women at Jezebel’s … But there is pain there, too. I’m not going to say that there isn’t complexity there.”

You can make the argument that Nick sold out the plan out of self-preservation, or even ignorance that all of the women could die. We do not necessarily think he is evil to his core; yet, the cowardice and also lack of direct remorse in this week’s episode was distressing, especially since it was a chance that he could have taken to right some of his past wrongs. Unfortunately, we never quite saw that transpire, and that leads us exactly to where we are now.

