Chicago PD season 12 finale: Star on epic showdown

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, the Chicago PD season 12 finale is coming to NBC in just over a couple of weeks. Also, it is going to be epic.

So what sort of stories can you expect here? Well, you may have heard enough stories already about the Ruzek – Burgess wedding, and that is obviously going to be a big part of the story. Yet, at the same time, this is a drama and it is never going to shy away from those parts of the narrative as well. You will end up seeing the epic arc involving Reid (Shawn Hatosy) come to a head, and we have to imagine that the complications are going to be enormous.

Speaking to TVLine about everything that is coming, from the wedding to the Reid showdown, here is what cast member Toya Turner (Cook) had to say:

“We coming for Reid’s a–. And there’s going to be a wedding, and it’s going to be a good time. That’s all I can say … I wish I could tell you more, like, about how [Burgess] looks, but she looks gorgeous. It was fun to shoot that, not just as the last episode, but also, we shot that on the last day of the shooting schedule, and it was nice to all be together.”

Ultimately, we do hope that Burgess and Ruzek get their moments in the sun and while there are some heartfelt moments, we imagine that things will get pretty dramatic.

Is there a cliffhanger coming?

It is possible but at the same time, Chicago PD has not always relied on those in order to make things work.

