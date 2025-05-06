Law & Order season 24 episode 21: Stephen A. Smith appearing

We know entering Law & Order season 24 episode 21 on NBC tonight that there is potential for us to see some great stuff. With that, what are we actually going to get?

There is no real reason to beat around the bush here, mostly because we are so happy to say that this particular installment will feature none other than First Take host and sports commentator extraordinaire Stephen A. Smith. This is a guy who is almost everywhere and because of that, it’s crazy to even think he had time to appear here.

Yet, TVLine has confirmed that Smith will appear on Thursday as a sports agent who ends up being killed. He admitted to the website that he originally wanted to be a lawyer, but his schedule did not allow. He then went on to explained some of his experience with the show:

… I really had a blast. I love the show. Season 3 through 21 with Sam Waterson was my — I never missed a single episode. All-time favorite. They’re fabulous. So it’s an honor to be a part of it.

I don’t know of too many great actors that exist in American history in the modern era that have not been on Law & Order. So who knows? Who knows what this could mean for me? [Laughs] That’s how I’m looking at it.

Smith, as ambitious as ever, also admitted that he would be more than happy to come back on Law & Order in the future if another opportunity arises. After all, there are a lot of actors over the years who have come back in the franchise as different characters, so why not him? That is at least the way he is thinking about it at present.

What do you most want to see from Stephen A. Smith on Law & Order this week?

