Law & Order season 24 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Law & Order season 24 episode 21 on NBC next week, of course there are so many things to consider!

So, where do we start off here? Well, the right thing to note is that the end of the season is very-much right around the corner! Next week’s installment “Tough Love” is the penultimate story of the season, and whatever happens here could carry over at least thematically into the finale. It is hard to say if that will be the case story-wise at all, mostly because this is the sort of series that tends to really celebrate its procedural format.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what exactly can we say about the exact story ahead? Well, the Law & Order season 24 episode 21 synopsis tends to suggest that it could be high-profile in nature:

05/08/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A tough-love sports agent is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone. Despite a wealth of evidence, Price and Maroun worry that a lack of motive will tank their case. TV-14

Are agents themselves altogether big names? Hardly. However, at the same exact time, many of the clients they represent are! This is where things to us get a little bit more interesting, mostly because there could be some suspects that lead to a significant reveal at some point close to the end. Or, at the very least, that is what we want. We do tend to think that this show is the best when you have a chance to analyze the suspects as time goes on — it facilitates discussion in that way! Is there not a certain bit of value that goes along with that?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 24 episode 21 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming, and of course we do not want you to miss any of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







