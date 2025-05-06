NCIS season 23 spoilers: Show EP on ‘speeding’ up stories

As we move into NCIS season 23, we do tend to think that there are a TON of different things that need to be addressed.

Take, for starters, what we’ve learned at this point about Carla Marino, the obvious Big Bad who clearly got her revenge on Alden Parker by (seemingly) killing his dad. From there, you also have the question of what really happened to Parker’s mother since there is something not right about the information Palmer received. There is also the Deputy Director position, what’s ahead for Jimmy and Jessica Knight (if anything), and how the Lily story connects to anything or everything.

Rest assured that when it comes to some stories at least, the producers have big plans! Speaking to TVLine in relation to the Lily reveal in particular, here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on the subject:

… One of the things I want to explore next season is accelerating and enhancing the presence of these background stories. I feel we’ve been with these characters for a really long time, and my appetite, as an audience member, has changed. We’re not “looking for Mulder’s sister over the course of seven seasons” anymore. I want to explore speeding that tempo up a bit, so when we talked about that, one of the questions was, “Well, do we put Lily to bed, or do we use that as an ignition point for something that can be more present, more engaging, and take us in a whole new direction?” I’d like to opt for the latter.

At this point, we know that Lily was seemingly present the night that Parker’s mother died. However, is there a separate reason why she is turning up in Alden’s head? Is there something more for him to remember? This is what we remain curious about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

