The Voice 27: Who will get the Super Save? Big twist

Even at the start of tonight’s The Voice 27 episode on NBC, we knew that there would be some sort of surprise at the end. With that, let’s go ahead and introduce the Super Save!

So what exactly does this twist mean? Well, the coaches are going to have a chance to select someone who they previously eliminated this week to add to their teams. That means that the field for the live shows is substantially bigger … but is that a good thing? Let’s just say that it is complicated.

After all, just remember for a moment here that there are only a small handful of live shows, and that means not a lot of time to get to know the remaining contestants. In the short-term, having more people is good in that it gives the voting public some options. However, the bad news here is long-term, we have to think that it limits the amount of time each singer gets with America, and that could hurt more of their careers long-term. Screen time matters a lot when you are trying to become a star!

Of course, we say all of this and there is a chance that someone brought back ends up being the winner for the season. After all, it is not as though America has sent any of these people home! The crazy thing here is that nobody in actuality knows how popular all of these singers are on the outside, and you can’t just look at things like YouTube views or social-media follows for evidence. Things are just a little bit more complicated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

