The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Dangerous secret

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8 on Fox next week, there is a lot more that can be said. After all, we are getting close to home stretch! From here on out there is going to be more danger — and obliviously, Thony will be at the center of a lot of it.

So what sort of problems is she going to be dealing with moving forward? Well, let’s just say that we are inching towards an issue where one secret could blow almost everything to bits.

Below, you can see the full The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8 synopsis with some additional insight on what is ahead:

Thony’s relentless search for the truth unearths a dangerous secret that could cost her everything. Jorge fights to protect his empire as enemies close in, while Fiona fights to secure a future for her children. With the past refusing to stay buried, Thony is forced to make a desperate move in the all-new “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-408) (TV-14 D,L,V)

How desperate is said move going to be? That is what we are left to wonder about, since desperate moves are often the most reckless. We are personally prepared for almost anything, and that includes a situation or two where characters could die. Obviously, we do not think that the writers are going to kill Thony off, but could they take out someone close to her? At the moment, we tend to think that this is one of a handful of possibilities that remains on the table.

Our advice at this point is simple: Just buckle up and prepare for a bumpy ride. If you’ve watched from the beginning, you know what the writers are capable of.

