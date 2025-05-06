FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale

We certainly recognize ahead of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 21 that there are a wide array of things worth discussing. After all, there are two more episodes left, and you have to think that both of them as going to be dramatic. They are also bittersweet.

After all, at this point it is hard to really think about these episodes without thinking about the show getting canceled by CBS. Why do that? This is a really complicated situation and hard to understand from the outside looking in. Yet, we do think it has to do a lot with cost and ownership — as well as the fact that shows get more expensive as they go along.

Without further ado, let’s just set the stage for FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 21. Go ahead and see the synopsis below:

“Souls on ICE” – After three men impersonating ICE officers raid a church in New Jersey, the Fugitive Task Force must earn the trust of the reverend to help find the men who were kidnapped. Meanwhile, Remy confronts his own future after learning that Barnes is considering taking a new job, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this show is going to be concluding with Remy leaving the Task Force? We do tend to think that is possible, largely due to the fact that the writers seemingly had time to tie up a lot of loose ends. As for whether or not they actually did, though, that remains to be seen.

What are you most excited to see as we move into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 21?

How do you think the drama is going to keep pushing forward ahead of the series finale? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

