FBI season 7 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see FBI season 7 episode 21 on CBS next week, there are a number of exciting things for us to discuss.

So, where should we start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that “Devoted” is one of those stories that is going to bring about everything to conspiracies to a face from the past. There is going to be a ton of drama here, but the story here is also going to set the stage for the finale. We have to prepare for that, since that will likely be the craziest story we’ve had a chance to see so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 7 episode 21 synopsis with additional scoop on what’s ahead:

“Devoted” – When two IRS special agents are stabbed to death in Brooklyn, the team is thrown into an investigation that leads back to the resurgence of the online conspiracy community of Duke Ducoyle, their suspect from a previous case, on FBI, Tuesday, May 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are lucky to know already that there is going to be both a season 8 and season 9 coming for the flagship show, so there is no real pressure to tie together every single loose end at the same time. We do still tend to think that there could be a cliffhanger coming — after all, the larger Wolf universe has no problem coming up with cliffhangers that leave everyone rattled.

Now, let’s just hope that there is going to be a chance in here to see a few different twists and turns that make the callback case all the more interesting.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 21 when it airs?

How do you think it is going to lead into the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







