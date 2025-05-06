FBI: International season 4 episode 21: The finale event begins

There is a lot to actively think about entering FBI: International season 4 episode 21 — starting with the fact the finale is right around the corner. There are only two episodes remaining in not just the season, but also the series as a whole. Things are going to get crazy, and we anticipate that there will be a cliffhanger in the closing minutes.

The part that makes things so painful at this point is just knowing that the spin-off has been canceled and by virtue of that, we really hope that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up. Given the timing of when that ended up being announced, we do think there will be closure … much as there is with a storyline about the FBI. You can always argue that moving forward for a lot of these characters, you really just have another day at work.

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 21 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Herbivore Man” – When an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan lead the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo, on part one of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do love at least the idea here of the team having to collaborate with a group from Japan, mostly for the simple reason that it brings something different to the table. Could that lead to some conflict? It is certainly possible…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

