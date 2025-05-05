The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 video: Carson vs. Jonathan

Wednesday night you are going to be seeing The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 on the air — so what exactly we are going to see?

Well, after a brief stay in Italy on this past episode, we are going to see the remaining five teams take off to France. Let’s just say that while in the country, people will also square off in a rather unique way! Water jousting could prove to be one of the most entertaining tasks we see in this episode, especially since it will be done via a series of one-on-one battles.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest sneak peek for what is to come, one that features Jonathan (of Jonathan & Ana) facing off directly against Carson (of Carson & Jack). Clearly the biggest issue here is staying balanced on the boats, and we would say that Jonathan at least has a small advantage in terms of overall athleticism. However, that does not mean everything here at all!

While we do think the showdown between the two here is going to be really entertaining, at the same time, it does not guarantee that much at all. Instead, we do tend to think that the team in most danger entering this episode has to be Han & Holden. How can it not be given the current situation? The two managed to survive the only non-elimination last week and beyond of that, we do tend to think that pending an equalizer, they are going to be starting from the back. They have also shown a few weaknesses so far this season, especially when it comes to communication. They also have the lowest average finish out of anyone still in the race.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

