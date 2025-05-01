The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 preview: The water joust

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 — so what all is poised to stand out?

First and foremost, we should note that with Han & Holden sticking around thanks to a non-elimination, we are now in a place where there will be weekly exits from here on out. We do tend to think that everything is going to heat up as a result, and we are also eager to note that we still are going to see a number of new locations at the same time! Next week, the show is heading to France after a brief stopover in Naples!

Below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what all lies ahead here:

“Up the River Without a Joust” – Racers travel to Strasbourg, France, where they go head-to-head in a water jousting match, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 7 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you watched the preview for what is ahead tonight, then you got at least a small glimpse as to what lies ahead with the jousting match. Moving to a new city means that there could be an equalizer of some sort for the teams, and that could mean a lot more pressure for the group in the front. The promo does show tension between Jonathan & Ana; meanwhile, Carson & Jack believe their nerdy tendencies will allow them to be quite good at the jousting. (Honestly, in between this and the pizza, the Race is really on a roll when it comes to delivering stuff that actually looks like it could be really fun to do.)

