The Amazing Race 37 episode 9: A second chance?

On tonight’s The Amazing Race 37 episode 9, we actually had a chance to see something we have not seen in a long time. To be specific, we are talking about the somehow-rare non-elimination leg!

We should start here by saying that we really don’t mind one of these turning up on the Race here and there to keep players on their toes — and it also introduces more unpredictability in what is meant to be a “Season of Surprises.” With this particular non-elimination, we also think it may have saved what would have otherwise been the most predictable leg of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

After all, we tend to think that a good 90% of people out there could have predicted that Han & Holden would be the team in last place coming into Naples. They have been on average the worst of the remaining teams, and are the only ones without a first-place finish. Their communication is not always perfect, and there have been times when they’ve needed to embrace the fun a little more.

At the very least, can we at least give them credit for hanging in there? Sure, though the edit probably made the end of the leg closer than it actually was. Remember for a moment that Carson & Jack did struggle late thanks to Carson and the pizza Roadblock, arguably the most delicious task in the history of the show. Personally, we’d think of it as a thrill to be able to create a pie in the traditional way, but when you’re not a cook, it could easily be a challenge.

Most of this leg overall was full of expected material from the Italian city and yet, the geography made it thoroughly enjoyable. We do also still like that there are still a lot of competitors left; it is hard to identify if there is a clear favorite at this point!

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 overall?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining teams? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







