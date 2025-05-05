Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD renewed through 2025-26

For anyone out there who is concerned about Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD, there is no longer a reason to be.

According to a report from Deadline, the three series will be back for a season 11, season 14, and season 13, respectively. This brings the episodes on the air through the 2025-26 season. The renewals are hardly a surprise, but there are some concessions that we do have to discuss here.

First and foremost, let’s begin by reminding everyone that we’re still in the cost-cutting era across network television and in general, Wolf Entertainment shows are always careful regarding their budget. This is one of the reasons for their longevity from a business point of view. The aforementioned report notes there is a chance for the Chicago series to do slightly less than 22 episodes each next season, something that we are seeing more and more of over time for network dramas. Meanwhile, there could still be episodes of each show that do not feature the entire cast, and some actors may not be receiving the same year-to-year raise that they have in the past. Still, appearing on a major network TV show is still lucrative — hence the reason why a number of people are staying put.

We have noted already that Chicago Fire writing out two major characters at the end of the season may be a cost-cutting measure in its own right; as frustrating and annoying as this may be, it is also just the nature of the business at this point. In the end, that’s just something we have to be aware of.

