The Righteous Gemstones series finale: Danny McBride looks ahead

After the series finale of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO last night, of course it makes sense to think about what Danny McBride may want to do next. The writer / producer / star is responsible for three enormous comedy hits at this point on the network, and we get no clear sign that he is stepping away from that now.

So does this mean that he is rushing into doing something more hardly. It feeels like for now, he is simply waiting until he gets the perfect idea.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Insider, McBride noted that there are some other stories that he wants to tell. However, he also made it clear that there are some personal things he wants to do first:

“I’ll get to it, but this show also takes a lot out of me, and I’ve got two kids, and right now, I’m looking forward to just being a cool dad and getting involved in their lives and having fun and just appreciating what I get to do for a living.”

There is a chance that some of McBride’s schedule could be easier if he did not try to wear so many hats on his shows but at this point, we also tend to think that this is a part of the appeal. If you are watching these, you likely know that he is going to put his absolute all into just about every single angle of it. Our hope is that within 2-3 years, we will get a better chance to see what is next for him — plus also many of the people he often collaborates with behind the scenes.

