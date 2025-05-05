The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 spoilers: Who is Jeanine?

As so many of you may know at this point, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is 100% a go at Netflix, even if we are waiting a while to see it.

So, in this midst of this lengthy period, is there anything more that we can share regarding the story? Let’s just say that we are more than happy to do so from a casting point of view.

According to a report coming in right now via Deadline, former Superman & Lois star Emmanuelle Chriqui is going to be appearing on the upcoming batch of episodes as Jeanine, “the girlfriend of a local gangster who finds herself mixed up in a criminal enterprise, giving her information pivotal to Mickey’s defense.” We already recognize that a lot of season 4 is going to be about Mickey seeing if he can get out of a ridiculously precarious position and at this point, he is basically going to need whatever help he can get.

To go along with this news, we can also go ahead and state that Fire Country actor Jason O’Mara (who has also appeared on Agents of SHIELD and a number of other series) is going to guest star as Maggie’s boyfriend Jack Gilroy. He is someone who is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine. It does remain to be seen how he is going to impact the story big-picture, but we are certainly pretty darn excited to figure that out.

We will have opportunities to discuss possible season 4 premiere dates for The Lincoln Lawyer down the road, but our hope at present is that we are going to be seeing it either at the end of the year or within the first few months of 2026. Anything longer than that would not make a whole lot of sense.

