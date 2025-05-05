Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 spoilers: Stars set the stage

In just a matter of days, the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere is poised to arrive on Paramount+ — and of course, it is going to be all sorts of crazy. How can it not?

Heading into the return of the story, though, it does feel abundantly clear that at least a major part of the narrative is going to be set around one Elias Voit, largely because it is hard to imagine a scenario where that wouldn’t be the case after the cliffhanger last season. The moment that it was made clear that the guy had made it out of that situation alive, everything started to be about just how he is going to be used in the story ahead. We still are curious about that! Luckily, we do at least think some answers are coming sooner rather than later.

Speaking in a new interview with CBS News Los Angeles, Adam Rodriguez describes the start of the season, noting that once some of Voit’s old network starts to commit some heinous crimes, the BAU may find themselves in another delicate position when it comes to him. Whether or not they can trust him fully remains to be seen, but clearly the character is still not going anywhere.

At this point, perhaps the thing we are most curious about is how the producers can evolve him somewhat from the version of the role that we have seen in the past couple of seasons. We know that it is not an easy thing to do with someone who has already been presented as dynamic and dastardly, but we will wait and see if something more happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

