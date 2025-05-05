The Equalizer season 5 finale: Are Robyn McCall, Dante engaged?

We knew entering tonight’s The Equalizer season 5 finale that this was going to be the end of the series, as well. Luckily, it seems like the writers were aware enough of that possibility, and made sure to give us some moments to smile about, as well!

Take, for example, the fact that Robyn McCall and Marcus Dante are not only together at this point, but he proposed — and she said yes! This is something that a lot of ‘shippers out there have hoped to see for years, and to have it happen here was really sweet. Of course, it would’ve been nice to see more of their life together, but we’re in a spot where we are just happy to have anything at all.

Is every loose end tied up? Not necessarily, as we do wonder whether or not Dante’s whole family will be let in when it comes to her full life. We know that there were some stories that could have still been told but in general, this season did a good job of building towards what feels like reasonably happy endings for most of the characters.

Ironically, star Liza Lapira said that shooting the engagement party was not that easy. Check out her comments to TV Insider:

“The assistant director, the director, they were just having migraines because all we want to do when we get together is talk and hang out and laugh and not focus. It was like a kindergarten, first day of school to them. To us, it was like a cocktail party … It was great. And it’s always like that because we did a Thanksgiving scene and that was also chaos. Because we’re so segmented, our storylines, that when I finally see the people I barely see, it’s like, ‘Hey!’”

