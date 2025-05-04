The Equalizer season 6: Why isn’t it happening at CBS?

We know that tonight is The Equalizer season 5 finale — so why is there not going to be a season 6 at CBS? Well, it’s a fair question, mostly because the show was canceled a mere matter of days ago.

When you look at the ratings alone for the Queen Latifah series, it is pretty easy to deem this a shocking decision from the powers that be. This is a show that generated more than 4 million live + same-day viewers on CBS this season, which would be enough to make it a hit on a number of other networks. The real issue here is that this network has a high bar — and we also think that airing the show so late hurt it when it comes to the live ratings versus season 3. (Airing on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern feels like a kiss of death at this point.)

If you want even more information as to why The Equalizer is ending, it also comes down to cost — and then also the fact that CBS does not own the series in-house and with that, they do not profit from it the same way they do some of their internal productions. They can air shows from CBS Studios that draw fewer viewers, but also make more money. TV is a complicated equation this way.

For the time being, it does not appear as though the show is going to be shopped elsewhere by the studio — as nice as that would be, bringing on a series this far into its run is a hard proposition for a prospective buyer. This is also one that works better on network TV due to its semi-procedural nature, and that does rule out a number of streaming services.

