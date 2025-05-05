The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: On the new ‘Lucille’

We knew entering The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 that we were going to be seeing Negan wield Lucille once more — and yet, it is hardly the same thing, right?

Well, this is where we have to remind you at this point that we are talking about an entirely new version of the bat, one that was gifted to him from the Croat with the intent of bringing back the character’s former self. Yet, at the same time, it does feel fair to say that Negan is not quite embracing it in the same way. He is doing what he has to right now, but that does not mean that he enjoys it at all.

If you do want to see some more thoughts on the subject from Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself, just check out the comments he gave to Deadline:

… I think he had a special relationship with the first bat for a lot of reasons having to do with his ex-wife Lucille. This bat wasn’t his creation, and it was a gift from The Croat [Ivanek], Lucille 2.0. But I don’t think he ever refers to her as Lucille. I mean, there’s a certain point that he has to use her, I guess, but it’s not the same as it was.

Ultimately, one of the things that we will be waiting to see over the course of the season is how Negan has to use it, and whether or not he does actually start to fall in to some of his old ways while also enjoying them. We do not think he really wants to be that person anymore, and that does make us wonder if we are going to see Maggie actually help.

