Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 renewal between now and the end of May? We recognize the enthusiasm behind seeing the show come back but for now, the folks at Fox have yet to announce something one way or another.

Well, if there is a bit of marginal good news worth reporting at this point, it is rather simply this: We should learn more sooner rather than later. After all, May is typically the month where a lot of these big choices are made regarding the future, and it is hard to imagine anything different for the Hawaii-set drama.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more TV reactions and reviews!

So what is the case behind Fox bringing Rescue: HI-Surf back? It all begins with there being an established fanbase and a format that has long been successful on TV. Fox clearly had enough faith in it from the jump to give it a reasonably-long first season, and it does feel like its ceiling is higher than some of the other scripted series it has. However, the live + same-day ratings are not so substantial that they make the show a shoo-in, and the final decision could go either way. You also have to remember that filming a series like this does carry with it a price tag.

If you want more of the show, remember to keep spreading the word! Based at least on where things stand at present, our feeling is that we are going to know the final fate, one way or the other, within the next couple of weeks. There is no real reason at this point to believe we are going to be left waiting longer than this since fall schedules have to be revealed.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Rescue: HI-Surf now, including more on the future

Do you most want to see moving into Rescue: HI-Surf season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







