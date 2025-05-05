Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date: May 2025 update

With us now into the month of May, are we inching closer to getting an official premiere date on Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

If you are not aware at the moment, it only feels right to start things off here by sharing the following: You are going to be seeing more episodes of the prequel! That was confirmed earlier this spring, and that is something else to be excited about leading up to Dexter: Resurrection airing in July.

Filming for the prequel has yet to kick off and in the coming months, the #1 thing that we are excited to learn is just how the exact story will proceed from here on out. Deb seems to be diving head-first into the world of Miami Metro now but beyond just that, Brian Moser is seemingly still watching the family. That may not matter that much at present, mostly because the show can’t do too much more with him or risk altering canon. Yet, could they still surprise us?

In general, the constant balancing act of Dexter: Original Sin is going to be presenting compelling stories, while at the same time working to ensure that they don’t alter what we already know about Dexter Morgan’s future. For example — we know that at some point Harry is going to die. Heck, there were a lot of people who thought the character was going to be dead at the end of the first season! Meanwhile, we are curious to see what happens now with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character of Tanya — she is not around in the original so either she departs for whatever reason or gets killed off. We’ll just have to wait and see on that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

