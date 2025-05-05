Call the Midwife season 15 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more on the Call the Midwife season 15 premiere before the end of the month? If you miss the British drama at this point in the UK, we absolutely get it!

So is there some good news that we can go ahead and report now? To be frank, the answer here is a pretty clear yes. After all, filming has already started for the cast and crew, and it is nice to not have to worry about that now. We tend to think that it will continue over the next several months. They kick things off with the Christmas Special and then after that, move more into the season proper.

We wish that we could share more specific Call the Midwife season 15 dates within this article, but it is going to be a while before we get any more insight on that subject. The Christmas Special is likely to air (fittingly) on December 25 both in the US as well as the UK. Beyond that, of course, is where a little more of the mystery lies. Our general feeling for now is that season 15 will premiere on BBC One in the first two weeks of January. Meanwhile, it is likely to come out in America at some point around March.

As for whether or not this is going to be the final season, there is unfortunately a good bit of mystery around that still! We do think that this is one of those shows that could go on forever, but we also recognize that based on where things stand at the moment in history, things are going to be changing for midwives at Nonnatus House.

