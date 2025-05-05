The Neighborhood season 8 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, why not have a discussion on The Neighborhood season 8, including a premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that 100%, you are going to have a chance to see the series back for what will be the final season. That is bittersweet, given that this is one of those shows that could have gone on forever. However, at the same time, it is nice that it is going to get a proper ending, something that a lot of shows do not receive. (Beth Behrs knows that all too well thanks to her time on 2 Broke Girls.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want additional TV reviews!

In a statement at the time that the renewal was announced, here was what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The brilliant cast and creative team at ‘The Neighborhood’ led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons … ’The Neighborhood’ is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

As for when the series will be back…

The easiest assumption to make here is that you are going to see it premiere moving into late September or early October, but remember that sometimes, strange things do happen with final seasons. We do think it would be best to operate with a little bit of patience here to see what CBS announces.

The bad news here is that despite it getting a proper backdoor pilot during the two-part The Neighborhood season 7 finale, the spin-off featuring Malcolm and Marty is not going to happen. Hopefully, they will still stick around and be a part of the main show.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 when it airs on CBS?

Not only that, but how do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







