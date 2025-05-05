Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 5, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? There is a good chance that you may have heard a lot already about the next new installment. With that, when are you going to be seeing it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and share some of the somewhat-bittersweet news. The good news here is that you are going to get another episode on the air tonight. However, the bad news is that this will be the season 22 finale. “Nexus” is going to be the second part of a story that aired last week, one that promised some sort of answers regarding Deputy Director LaRoche and a while lot more. Mob boss Carla Marino is back, and star Wilmer Valderrama has already teased that an important character will die.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want to get some more news all about what is to come, go ahead and check out the NCIS season 22 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Nexus” – As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future, on the 22nd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given the fact that we’ve known about a season 23 renewal for a long time, it definitely feels fair for a lot of us to expect some sort of collective cliffhanger. As for what said cliffhanger is, that is the big question that we are left to wonder about. Expect something that will keep discussions going throughout the summer.

Related – Check out some sneak peeks now for the finale and what to expect

What are you the most eager to see moving into the NCIS season 22 finale when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







