NCIS season 22 finale: Who died in closing minutes?

Moving into the NCIS season 22 finale on CBS, we knew that there would be at least one character who did not make it through the story alive. So, at the end of the day, who was it?

Well, just as many people out there predicted, the CBS series did not take out someone who was a major full-time cast member. However, they also opted to not get rid of someone meaningless to the story. Based on what we learned throughout “Nexus,” the ending actually made a good bit of sense — even if it makes us sad.

In the closing minutes, it was revealed that Alden Parker’s father Roman Parker (played by Francis X. McCarthy) was killed off, seemingly by crime boss Carla Marino. She tried to play along with NCIS and the feds for part of the episode to help them out for mutual benefit, but it was revealed to ultimately be a setup. She wanted to use a meetup to try and destroy every other big crime organization in the country, allowing her to have more control. Not all of this was successful, thanks in part to some quick action on McGee’s part.

However, we learned throughout all of this that Parker, in her mind, was responsible for the death of her son many years ago. Because of that, she wanted to make him feel the same pain that she did. Even though she had Gary Cole’s character at gunpoint during the finale, she opted to not kill him off. Instead, Parker went home in the final minutes to find his father dead, and also a wine glass with a lipstick stain at the top. Reading between the lines here, it feels pretty easy to say that it is Carla who is responsible for what happened here.

Now, Alden is almost certainly out for revenge — as for how he will get that, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

What do you think about the NCIS season 22 finale killing off Parker’s father?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

