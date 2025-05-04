Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get an official Virgin River season 7 premiere date this month — or, at least more news on the show?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just start off here with some of the good news — and most notably, a reminder that the Netflix drama is currently back in production. We recognize that there are a ton of stories still coming for Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, and the rest of the cast. Just remember for a moment a lot of the craziness that transpired for a moment following the end of last season. Is Charmaine going to make it into the next season alive?

Well, we do not have any answers on this subject at the moment. Not only that, but it may be more time before a lot of other answers come out here in general. Our sentiment at the moment is that Virgin River may end up being back for more either late this year or in early 2026; Netflix has yet to reveal anything, and they may not for the next several months.

The biggest thing that we can say at the moment is pretty darn simple: The future for the series still looks bright. We know there is at least one more season coming for this show, and there could be more after the fact. Meanwhile, there is still potential for a prequel about Mel’s parents, and of course there is a chance that we could eventually get some other offshoots … even if nothing is confirmed on that subject as of yet. We just tend to think that the viewership remains pretty strong and above all else, these shows are pretty cost-effective for a company like Netflix that cares about these things.

