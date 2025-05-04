Ghosts season 4 finale promo: Patience is back!

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the Ghosts season 4 finale on CBS this Thursday. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s start things off here by noting that this is a story that on the surface, is going to have a pretty fun jumping-off point. Sam and Isaac’s vampire book is coming out! This is a chance for a number of ghosts to get together and celebrate; also, at the same time, we are going to see the return of Patience on-screen.

So what is this Puritan ghost going to bring to the table? Well, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of interesting conversations to be had in the finale, and it does remain to be seen if there will be a big surprise! This is a show, after all, that has a history of delivering big-time cliffhangers at around this point. Why do anything different now? There is no real reason to think that they would, though it is going to be hard to top what we saw in season 2 and season 3.

Ultimately, you can view the promo for the finale here and while it does not give a lot away, it does at least give us a reminder that there are going to be some great comedic moments. The show has already been renewed for a season 5 as well as a season 6, so it is rather nice to not have to worry about the long-term future while we enjoy what is happening at present.

What are you the most eager to see moving into the Ghosts season 4 finale when it airs?

Do you think that there is going to be a cliffhanger here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

