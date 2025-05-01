Ghosts season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The big launch

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, Ghosts season 4 episode 22 airing next week on CBS will be the big finale. What lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note that in a lot of ways, this story is going to be a culmination. For starters, Sam and Isaac are going to reach a huge milestone when it comes to an ongoing story about a book. Meanwhile, you are also going to have a chance to see a number of familiar faces from both this season and the past in general. Even though the comedy has already been renewed for a couple more seasons, that does not mean that people will be saving some stories for the future here, at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now for what is to come, be sure to see the full Ghosts season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

“The Devil Went Down to Woodstone” – Sam and Jay host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac’s vampire book, on the fourth season finale of CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Mary Holland (Patience), Punam Patel (Bela) and Matt Walsh (Elias Woodstone) return as guest stars.

Is there going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end here?

Well, let’s just say that for now, it is easy to argue that the simple answer here is yes, mostly because that is something that the series has done from the very beginning. This is, after all, an excellent way to keep people engaged and excited for what the future will be. Odds are, season 4 is going to be premiere at some point this fall.

What do you think we are going to see across the Ghosts season 4 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







