NCIS season 22 finale: Wilmer Valderrama on ‘devastating’ episode

The more that we keep hearing about the NCIS season 22 finale on CBS, the more concerned we ultimately become. After all, just think about everything that we keep hearing about it!

Here is what we can say about “Nexus” in general — it looks to offer some closure on the whole story with LaRoche, the cartel, and everything we’ve heard about here and there for quite some time. Beyond just that, though, it is clear that a character is going to die before the story is over. It has been a while since the show killed off a major character, and that may be an impetus behind what they are doing here.

In a new post on Instagram, star Wilmer Valderrama noted that the ending to this story is going to be “devastating,” but he also did not mention explicitly who we are going to be losing at the end. With that, we imagine that there are still some possibilities out there for who it could be. This is not going to be some bit player based on the teases that are out there; yet, it may not necessarily be a series regular. If it is, our main concern would be someone like Leon Vance, largely because you could imagine a world where McGee ends up becoming Director down the line. Or, it could be Parker and he could end up becoming lead agent. Since a lot of the story this season was about him not getting LaRoche’s promotion, you can argue that we are going to see a significant shift now.

Of course, there are other tragic outcomes that leave us concerned, whether it be Parker losing his father (right when he starts to learn more about his mother) or McGee losing his wife Delilah. There are not a lot of other major recurring characters who come to mind, but the show could still surprise.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across the NCIS season 22 finale when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

