The Righteous Gemstones season 5: Will it ever happen?

Following the big finale tonight, is there a chance that The Righteous Gemstones season 5 ever happens at HBO? What about a spin-off?

Well, we should start things off here by saying that we have been rather lucky to know for a while that this would be the last season of the Danny McBride show. This is also a producer who is pretty intent much of the time to end shows before they get tired. He did this with Eastbound & Down, with Vice Principals, and now this. We could have easily watched another few seasons of Jesse, Eli, and the rest of the Gemstones!

So is a revival someday possible? In theory sure, but we get the feeling that McBride said almost everything that he needed to in the finale.

If there is something a little more possible here, it would be a spin-off revolving around someone — most notably Walton Goggins’ role of Baby Billy Freeman, who stole basically every single scene he was in over the course of the series. This would be delightful, but this is where we remind you that Walton is extremely busy with a lot of other shows. Also, being a great recurring character does not always mean that you work as a solo show; sometimes, you are better off coming in, delivering a handful of funny lines, and then leaving.

The most likely future here

Well, we tend to think that Danny has version of a lifetime contract with HBO where if he wants to stay there and create more shows, they will be happy to have him. It would not be a surprise if he comes up with another idea within the next few years and that is something else worthy of our excitement.

