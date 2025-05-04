Saturday Night Live cold open: Stephen Miller & the first 100 days

Tonight marked the first Saturday Night Live episode after weeks off the air — so how did the show actually kick off?

Well, for starters, we should go ahead and get it over with: The writers went ahead and did the predictable thing with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, discussing at length the first 100 days. You also had in here Mikey Day come on board here as Stephen Miller, who had him sign a number of executive orders on a number of different subjects. There were some different topics skewered in here, including Elmo and then also Bill Belichick’s much younger girlfriend. They also “pardoned” J.K. Rowling for some reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

After the initial orders, the show then brought out their version of Marco Rubio to sign another order … and then he went away before Trump decided to ban ghosts. (There was a pretty good callout here to Charles Dickens.)

In general, this cold open had a few laughs, but nothing to wash away the malaise that comes from this show opting to, time and time again, throw more of the same at you when it comes to politics. Johnson does a great impression of Trump and nothing that goes wrong here is his fault; the problem is just that spoofs of the President started to grow stale comedically in the first term. Also, things are so unwieldy in general that it does remain pretty hard to tell where the headlines end and the parody begins.

Yet, we do have a hard time thinking that we’ve reached the end of these spoofs yet; more than likely, there is going to be at least one more coming.

Related – See even more about what is coming on Saturday Night Live as we move forward this season

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open for the week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come bac to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







