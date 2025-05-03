Found season 3 renewal: A May 2025 update

At some point before we get to the end of May, will there be news regarding a Found season 3 renewal? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that the Shanola Hampton series is in its hone stretch when it comes to airing new episodes. Some of the best stuff is still to come, and we would not be shocked if there is a big cliffhanger at the end of it all.

So is there also a chance for renewal news and soon? Let’s just say that for the time being, we are doing our best to be cautiously optimistic. Nobody at NBC has announced anything one way or another but based on where things currently stand, it feels like there is a decent chance it comes back.

After all, consider the fact that it seems to have a better chance than Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and we would also probably have it over The Irrational at present. It may even be above Suits LA, but the name recognition for that franchise could have it. The future of Found will be announced before the end of the month, and the biggest reason for concern is simply limited real estate. Remember for a moment here that NBC has a packed schedule for the 2025-26 season already, with one of the bigger reasons here being them picking up basketball games. There could be fewer scripted shows than usual brought back, though a number of them are a sure thing — take the majority of series at this point from within the world of Dick Wolf.

What do you most want to see through the rest of Found, and do you think we will be a season 3?

