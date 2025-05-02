Found season 2 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Found season 2 episode 21 on NBC next week, it clearly exists in the shadow of the finale. There are only two episodes left! By virtue of that, we do tend to think that there is a lot of chaos coming and with that, opportunities for Sir to try and get into Gabi’s head.

Of course, this relationship is always going to be front and center for this show moving forward — yet, at the same time, another big case. That procedural element is always to be a huge part of the series, and the particular case coming up here could be especially dramatic.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Found season 2 episode 21 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

05/08/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : M&A is approached about a missing family from a Jewish Modern Orthodox congregation. Margaret shares her recent experiences with her family. Sir sets a plan in motion for his and Gabi’s future. An M&A ally is put in jeopardy. TV-14

Now, we do tend to think that there are going to be a lot of viewers out there who could get an education of sorts in regards to Jewish Modern Orthodox. This is not something that primetime television often explores but in general, we tend to think that a lot of this show is based around different walks of life. All of M&A is really about trying to help those who cannot get help elsewhere.

If there is one more thing that we will say at the moment…

Let’s just put it like this: We would love to get a season 3 renewal between now and the end of the finale. Why wouldn’t we want it? The last thing that we want to consider here is the idea that we won’t know the future of the series entering the last episode.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







