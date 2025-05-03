When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: May update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date before May is over? Of course, we want more of the Hallmark series and soon! Whether or not we are going to get it, of course, remains very much up for debate.

Well, let us begin first and foremost by noting that the Erin Krakow drama has already been picked up for more. By virtue of that, production is likely going to be kicking off this summer. Why would anything change with the show at this point, which is about as well-oiled a machine as any other that we’ve seen on TV in a rather long time?

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also go ahead and throw in here an important reminder that while it is nice that this is all solidified, it does not appear that the series will be back anytime soon. When Calls the Heart season 13 will likely premiere at some point in early 2026, and there is no real reason for that to change.

Now if there is one thing that we can say will change early on this season, it is Elizabeth’s whereabouts. We know that she, alongside Nathan and Allie, will do whatever is possible to care for Little Jack, and that includes traveling to where better treatment may be. We hardly think that they will be gone from Hope Valley forever but clearly, there are some things that are going to be different about the show in the early going. We’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead here for some of the other characters.

