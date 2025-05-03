Duster premiere date, trailer, more details for Max drama

Come May 15, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of a brand-new series in Duster over on Max. Want to learn more?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that there are so many reasons to be excited about this series, even if you have not heard that much about it yet. Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that this is going to bring you a new series executive produced by JJ Abrams alongside LaToya Morgan. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Lost alum Josh Holloway alongside Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. There is so much to be excited about here, mostly because you’ve got a period of drama with plenty of danger across the map.

Below, you can see the full Duster synopsis, which serves as a good way to get excited for almost everything that is coming up next:

Set in the 1970s Southwest, DUSTER explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the trailer that gives you a good sense of almost everything that is coming from top to bottom — and of course, there is a ton to be excited about! Now, we just have to cross our fingers and hope that there’s going to be a chance to see some legitimate surprises beyond just a good action romp. That is something that we know is going to be there, but we also hope to see things elevated even more beyond that.

What do you most want to see moving into Duster when it premieres on Max?

