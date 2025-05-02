Top Chef season 22 episode 9: After Restaurant Wars

Want to know a bit more about what is ahead on Top Chef season 22 episode 9 next week? Restaurant Wars is over and now, the competition moves into another phase. The finish line is not that far in the distance!

First and foremost, can we just say how rare it is to have a clear favorite among both judges and fans at this point? Tristen has to be hands-on the top contenders to make it to the end if not win; not only is he an extraordinary chef, but then there is that element of perseverance. This is someone who lost a member of his family during Restaurant Wars and yet pressed on — something his loved ones wanted him to do. This is a guy who has gone through a lot and he’s proven himself to be deserving time and time again.

So what more is coming up moving forward? Below, you can check out the full Top Chef season 22 episode 9 synopsis if you want some other information on what is next:

Kristen is joined by Tom, Gail and chef and professor Ilona Daniel as the chefs are tasked with flexing their culinary mussels; the chefs face their fears in this stunt-driven Elimination Challenge.

Of course, facing fears is a big part of life, but this is a reality TV show! Sometimes, this happens in some pretty extreme ways.

Beyond just Tristen…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that Massimo needs to make it as far as possible on the show. While we can’t speak to whether or not he will win this show, he may actually be the contestant this season who is best suited to some long-term future in television. What he does after the show could prove to be pretty darn exciting!

