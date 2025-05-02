The Irrational season 3 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing some news on The Irrational season 3 between now and the end of May?

Well, we do think it is worth noting here that over the course of the next couple of weeks, the future of the Jesse L. Martin series will be determined. The series is very much on the bubble at NBC and in the end, the best we can do is really hope. They will look at the live numbers beyond just that, the show’s streaming performance and buzz regarding the future.

We are not going to sit here and pretend like we are 100% confident that we are going to see another season as for now, it genuinely feels like things could go either way here. There is a chance that a third season happens, but NBC is likely to cancel at least a couple of shows, if not more. Remember that they are going to be using schedule space moving forward for the NBA, and they have a lot of series on the bubble here including the likes of Suits LA, Found, Grosse Point Garden Society, The Hunting Party, and then Brilliant Minds. We do have to remember that there is also the Chicago and Law & Order franchises, but we do tend to think they are sure things to return.

We will say that The Irrational has a better chance of coming back than Garden Society — beyond that, however, is where things get tricky. Some of the other shows here performed better in the ratings; meanwhile, the folks at NBC may not be ready to give up on the Suits spin-off at this particular point in time.

Are you hopeful that we are going to be seeing The Irrational season 3 happen over at NBC?

