Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

With the Doctor Odyssey two-part finale right around the corner, what better time is there to talk about a renewal here?

Well, let us begin by noting that this is one of those instances where we really need to beat around the bush that much when it comes to the future of the show. 100% we tend to think that a decision here is going to be coming sooner rather than later; it almost has to by the middle of this month for scheduling purposes.

So where do we currently think things stand over at ABC? Let’s just say that Doctor Odyssey is very much on the bubble, and there is roughly a 50-50 chance that it comes back for more. It does have a dedicated audience, and we also do think that the presence of super-producer Ryan Murphy behind the scenes does help to a certain extent. However, at the same time, it not being renewed alongside many other shows last month is a cause for concern. Also, the network is going to be delivering a 9-1-1 spin-off in the 2025-26 season and because of that, we tend to think that in general, there is not a lot of room when it comes to the schedule. If the cruise-ship drama comes back, it could be either a midseason entry or something that airs on a totally different night.

For the time being, we just want to see the show back because there really is not that much out there on the air quite like it. Sure, it has that medical drama aspect to it, but then you are adding in some romance, some escapism, and also of course drama.

