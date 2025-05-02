Doctor Odyssey season 2 episode 17 spoilers: ‘The Wave’ begins

As you look more towards Doctor Odyssey season 2 episode 17, there are certainly a number of things to be eager to see. After all, let’s start by noting that this is the penultimate episode of the show. Not only that, but whatever happens here will carry over directly into the finale!

Now it may go without saying, but there are a number of events that we are pretty eager to see unfold over the course of this episode, and for a pretty good reason. “The Wave” is a two-parter, and just from that title alone, you can probably get a relatively good sense here of what is ahead. We just hope that you are ready for twists, turns, drama, and when the dust finally settles, a cliffhanger heading into the last episode of the season — and possibly the final one for the series as well. We may not want that, but we have to consider that there is a good chance of it being the case.

Without further ado, go ahead and see the full Doctor Odyssey season 2 episode 17 synopsis right now:

After Max’s declaration fractures his relationship with Avery, he leaves the ship and finds himself caught in an earthquake, which triggers a tsunami warning. With The Odyssey forced to leave port, Max races to return before it’s too late.

Of course, our general feeling here is that this episode will feel at times like a race against time; however, simultaneously there is a legitimate fear that nobody is going to be able to move forward in a safe capacity. We would not be surprised if there are some people who either die before the story is over, or there is at least a suggestion that it could very well happen.

