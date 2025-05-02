Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Kaya’s departure

We know that last night on CBS, there was a pretty shocking reveal on Elsbeth — Carra Patterson is leaving the show and the role of Kaya. She’s getting a chance to make her dream come true as a detective, but the trade-off here is that we are going to be seeing a lot less of her.

If there is a silver lining here, it is that there Patterson will still be back as a guest star down the line. We will just have to wait and see what transpires here.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Jonathan Tolins indicated that the exit of Kaya does not man that the show is moving away from the female friendship aspect of the series:

“Kaya is still such an important part of the show and is not leaving the world of the show. She will be back. We love her and love the character, and she’ll be back as often we can have her … I would say in addition to making the show, we are fans of the show and love the show, and we have all the same feelings, and we’re going to keep trying to preserve and honor what we’ve done so far and to keep all those feelings going forward. … Female friendship is very important to our show, and I think we will still honor female friendship as a major part of this show, even though we’ll be seeing a little less of Kaya.”

In the end, we’ll give the producers the benefit of the doubt and see what’s next — mostly from the simple fact that they’ve earned it through the first two seasons. We expected that this will be a fun crime procedural, but the quality here has far surpassed some of our initial expectations.

