Lioness season 3 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Lioness season 3 renewal between now and the end of May?

At this point, we do recognize if there are some out there anxious to get a little more news on what the future of the Paramount+ series may be. After all, we saw a renewal for season 2 announced in May 2024, so doesn’t it feel like this is the perfect time to make something happen?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Well, for now, let’s just say there is a good chance that a Lioness season 3 happens … but that does not mean there is some immediate hurry to bring it back. After all, pretty much everyone on board this series is busy, whether you are talking about Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, or even executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who has been working as of late on Landman season 2. He is also still involved in both Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, which we tend to think will premiere over the coming months. That’s without mentioning whatever else he has planned with the greater Yellowstone universe, which could contain spin-offs or some other prequels.

As for what the story for a third season may be, it honestly does not feel like it will stray that far from the first two iterations. There is a chance that we are going to see some sort of new mission for Joe, and we will have to wait and see if some of the familiar recruits from the first two seasons come back. We are invested in Josie and Cruz at this point, but the last thing we want to is be incredibly invested in any one story given Sheridan’s history of delivering surprises.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness now, including other chatter on the future

What are you most eager to see moving into Lioness season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







