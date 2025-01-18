Lioness season 3 renewal: Why it may take some time

Would it be wonderful if we were to get a Lioness season 3 renewal at Paramount+ at some point in the relatively near future? Without question, the answer to this is “yes.”

As for whether or not that is going to happen … well, let’s just say that you may need a little more patience here than some other shows within the Taylor Sheridan universe. It does appear that a pattern is starting to form, after all, with some of these shows. Typically, an official renewal is announced, and then filming starts a month or two later. This happened with Lioness prior to season 2 starting up, and we are actually experiencing it right now with a different show in Mayor of Kingstown, which just started production on its latest batch of episodes.

If we are to follow this line of logic for a moment, then the next Sheridan show to get a renewal here is likely Landman, which would be starting up production at some point this winter. After that, we could see more Tulsa King on the way — we know that Sylvester Stallone has been in talks for a two-season renewal, and that should could film as early as the spring.

After all of that is settled, we could get back into the thick of things with Zoe Saldana and the rest of the cast here. We know that this is a show that filmed a good chunk of its season 2 story last summer, so why would things be different here? If Sheridan has the scripts ready, there is no reason to wait — of course a renewal could come out even earlier than this, but we would encourage you to exercise at least a certain amount of patience here for now.

Do you want to see a Lioness season 3 renewal happen?

