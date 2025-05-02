Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal between now and the end of May? On paper, it seems like a sure thing that we are going to learn one way or another.

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that given the finale aired months ago, we do tend to think that the folks at NBC have already contemplated a lot whether or not to bring the series back. We also tend to think that at this point, we are going to get a firm decision one way or another soon.

For the time being, we do tend to think that there is a reasonably good chance that Brilliant Minds comes back for another chapter. NBC seemed to be pretty happy to have the show on their roster, and we do tend to think that in general, medical dramas are more popular than ever these days. Quinto is a worthy lead and because of that, you could get even more great guest stars on board here, as well. (You already have now Mandy Patinkin!)

Not only are we going to get news on a possible renewal this month, we do also tend to think there is a chance we hear about what the premiere-date plans are, as well. NBC may opt to put it once again on the fall schedule, which means that we will actually see it back in either September or October. We would be concerned about it being a midseason show, largely because that would mean an incredibly long hiatus of more than a year between seasons. What would be the value in doing that?

