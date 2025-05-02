Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: Star on Spencer Reid return

We know that there are a few things to note as we look towards the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution next week. Which one stands out the most?

Well, we know that at point this season, you are going to be seeing the grand return of Matthew Gray Gubler in the role of Spencer Reid! This is someone who was of course an iconic part of the show for so many years, and he’s been requested for a reprisal from the beginning. We know that schedule-wise it was a hard thing to make happen, but it finally is this time around — even if he is hardly going to be around full-time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Paget Brewster (Prentiss) had to say about Spencer’s big return:

“You’ll see Prentiss and Reid pick up where they left off. Reid was a very big part of the team. Unfortunately, he’s not back for good, but he does come back to the team when he is needed, and that, I think, is something that the fans are going to be really excited about … I think they’re going to be very happy to see why Reid pops up and how that story plays out. I have to be very cagey. I have to be so cagey.”

One of the big challenges that comes with Gubler’s long-term future here is that he has an upcoming series in Einstein — though with it being delayed until the 2026-27 TV season, we do wonder if there is a chance he could return for the already-renewed season 19. We imagine that so much of that will be dependent on both the filming timeline and also whatever the story may be.

Related – See some more details when it comes to the Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Reid’s return on Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







