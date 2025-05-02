Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 2, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given all of the drama that transpired at the end of last week’s episode, it makes sense to want more and soon.

Unfortunately, wanting more and getting more are two different things, not that we imagine you need a reminder of this. It is why we do have to sit here and remind you that regrettably, there is no installment coming of the firefighter drama tonight, and you are left instead to wait until the fall to see what is next. Last week marked the season 3 finale!

We are certainly well-aware of the fact that Fire Country is one of those shows that has no problem utilizing cliffhanger and yet even still, we are not sure we imagined one as big as what we ended up getting. After all, just think for a moment about those closing minutes! Much of Bode’s family was stuck in a perilous, life-threatening situation; unfortunately, it has also been confirmed at this point that we are going to be losing Billy Burke (Vince) as a main cast member next season. Does that mean Vince is going to die? While nothing is 100% certain, it certainly feels likely.

To go along with this, we are also still reeling from the fact that another original cast member in Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) is also departing. This one is even harder to digest just because it felt as though she was going to be endgame romantically with Bode, even though the two have been in other relationships more recently. It does not seem as though producers are going to kill her off, but does that mean that she is going to be back for sure? That’s where we do not want to sit here and say that anything is altogether guaranteed.

Are you sad to be facing a long wait for more Fire Country episodes?

