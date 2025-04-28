Fire Country season 4: Stephanie Arcila on fan reaction to exit

We have had a few days to digest the news now that Stephanie Arcila is leaving Fire Country, but are we happy about it? Well, to put it bluntly, not so much. This is a show and a character we have loved for so many years, and it is also one that seemingly deserved a whole lot more than what she eventually received.

Now that we’ve noted all of that, we are happy to see that a lot of people out there seemingly feel the same as we do. The sentiment regarding her exit appears to be pretty darn widespread!

Because of the reaction, we do think the odds of Arcila returning as Gabriela are still pretty high; just look at what she had to say to TVLine:

You know, I never say never, and I believe that. Having this news come out has really shown me how people feel about Gabriella, and I had no idea. And it’s been so heartwarming to have all of that support. Like, I’ve seen it happen on other shows, I’ve seen fans go nuts and I just never thought I’d be in that position, but it feels so good that all of the hard work that I’ve put into this character has translated into so much love for the fans. They are the reason we are on air, for them, because of them.

Of course, our hope is just that Stephanie gets cast in some other sort of big role soon, one that is going to make the most of her talent and allows her to have a chance to shine. If it just so happens that there is a great way for her to return to Fire Country, it happens; we just wish that the character had a little more peace after all she has gone through over the years.

Related – Why did the producers write out Gabriela from Fire Country in the first place?

How are you feeling at this point about Stephanie Arcila’s Fire Country exit?

