Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS, May 2, 2025?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? We certainly do think that there is a lot to be excited about as we move forward.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to be seeing the series on the air tonight. After all, last week was the season 2 finale! The good news is that the third season has already been greenlit; heck, there is even still work being done!

So is there anything more that we can say about the next season? We do tend to think that the network and the producers are keeping the cards close to the vest. Our general hope here is that we are going to see the new season premiere at some point in the 2025-26 TV season, whether it be in fall or midseason — think about the lines of January or February. We are still left to wonder just how many episodes we are going to be seeing this season, whether it be another ten or somewhere between thirteen and fifteen. We do tend to think that in general, the producers are going to make this season bigger and better than ever — it has proven to be a big success already and fingers crossed, that emboldens everyone involved to take even bigger risks.

Hopefully, we do get some sort of idea as to what CBS is planning for NCIS: Sydney later this month, when the network releases their schedule and also raises a lot more questions when it comes to the future. We’ve said this before, but we would love for there to be at least some sort of crossover between this and some other parts of the franchise — even if it is nothing more than a brief cameo.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3 when it does premiere?

Are you bummed out that the second season is over? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

