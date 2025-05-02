Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 promo: Levi is back!

As many of you are likely aware, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 is going to be coming on ABC next week. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that this episode is 100% going to be about Jo and Link’s wedding, which was made clear from the promo released last night. It does seem like Link is going to be working for at least a part of his big day — which may be a little bit atypical but at the same time, something that really should not shock anyone out there all that much given this show. The thing that is a little more shocking to us at the moment? The fact that he hasn’t written some vows yet. Shouldn’t he go ahead and get to it?

One other thing that this Grey’s Anatomy promo gives away is something that makes us pretty darn excited, and that is the return of Jake Borelli as a guest star now. Levi’s exit has not been particularly long, but it makes sense for him to be back given his longtime friendship with Jo. We also don’t get the sense that this is a departure that anyone involved necessarily wanted to begin with. Hopefully, this is at least a sign that we could see him turn up here and there over the next season or two.

Is there a chance that something crazy happens in this wedding to keep the ceremony from happening? In theory sure, but we honestly feel like it will be okay. After all, this episode is not the finale, and we tend to think that there is going to be a chance to bring forward something crazy then.

