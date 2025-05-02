The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 run time, what lies ahead?

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 on HBO — so what more can we say now?

Well, for those who are unaware, this is going to be a story that presumably gives us a lot more information about Seattle. In the preview, we saw the introduction there of Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, a character he voiced in the video games. If you want more insight regarding the WLF, this could be an excellent chance in order to get it.

Now, of course, we do have to have the following conversation about run time: What are we looking at here? We do recognize that HBO is one of those networks that will give themselves certain freedoms when it comes to making episodes longer or shorter, but that is not something that they are doing here … at least for now. The current programming guide suggests that episode 4 runs for just an hour — it could be shorter than that but odds are, it will not be longer. If that was the case, we do tend to think that some of that information would be out there for the public to see.

As for a synopsis for what is next, of course there is no official intel on that yet … even though it would be absolutely nice for us to have it. Our general feeling is that this is something that ironically will come out after the episode airs, which we suppose is useful for those checking out the show after the fact and wanting to know a little bit more about it before tuning in.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

Have any specific expectations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

